Dutton called 'divisive' as he goes nuclear, both large and small

Peter Dutton has promised to be "very upfront about every detail" of the Coalition's nuclear energy policy which now includes both large and small reactors for Australia.
Despite the prospect of powering Australian homes by nuclear power being potentially decades away if the Coalition is elected, and the power source being flagged by the CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator as the most expensive, the opposition leader on Tuesday proposed Australian reactors in the context of the current cost of living pain and reducing consumer power bills.
The Coalition has been boosting nuclear power since soon after the 2022 election loss and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said the power source "doesn't add up" for Australia although he said it "can work overseas and does work". He also said the Coalition's push was "just an excuse for inaction on cheaper and cleaner energy."
Mr Dutton did not respond to questions on the cost and location of potential nuclear power plants Australia, should the Coalition be elected, but indicated more detail would come.
"As we go from coal to a new system, we need to make sure that we can firm up the renewables that are in the system," he told Sunrise.
"We'll be very upfront about every detail of the plan, including location."
Modelling by the CSIRO and AEMO in the GenCost report released last year found that nuclear small modular reactors (SMRs) emerged as the highest-cost technology at between $200 and $350 per megawatt hour by 2030. This is compared to solar and wind which would be between about $60 and $100 per MWh by 2030.
The figures include costs such as extra transmission in the renewable transition, storage and gas "peaking" capacity to offset renewables "droughts". Large-scale nuclear reactors were not modelled.
The Coalition, particularly Nationals Leader David Littleproud, has criticised the GenCost report and indicated its plan is to put reactors in places where coal-fired power vacates, so older transmission infrastructure can be used.
"Forget all the scare campaign, it's just juvenile nonsense," Mr Dutton said on Tuesday.
"Some of the smartest minds in the world have picked up what is a revolution within energy, and the new system's just not ready. The difficulty is that the Government wants to switch off the old system before the new one's ready, and that's why your power price is going through the roof."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the policy was a delay tactic and about politics.
He also said it would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, take decades to build and set the nation back as it pursues renewable energy opportunities.
"Well, it's no surprise to anyone I think that Peter Dutton has gone for the most expensive option, the most divisive option and the one that will take the longest to build and that's because he's more interested in cheap and divisive politics than cheap and reliable power," he told Sunrise.
"We see that in this more or less culture war over nuclear energy."
More to come...
