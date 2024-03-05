Why the ACT government warns against 'reckless' bans on divisive sponsors

The ACT government warns "reckless decisions" on banning divisive sport sponsorships could have dramatic ramifications for the city, urging sustainable change "that doesn't send sports broke".
A renewed push to ban fossil fuels and gambling sponsorships in sport has reignited the debate about using athletes to promote divisive issues.
The ACT Greens have accused their government partners of being too "timid" on climate change as Jo Clay pushes for legislation proposing bans on fossil fuel advertising in Canberra sport in a push backed by Senator David Pocock.
Clay wants to ban fossil fuel advertising at the AIS, Canberra Stadium, Manuka Oval and the Canberra Tennis Centre, while flagging the possibility of teams needing to cover up certain brands on playing attire.
But ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry has warned sudden bans could have a major impact on both codes and the city from sporting and economical standpoints.
"I think it's something that the country as a whole needs to consider going forward if we're ever going to move away from fossil fuels, and advertising it across not just sports, but in other areas as well. But doing just straight off the cuff will impact sports," Berry said.
"Sports have already formed agreements with companies that invest or use fossil fuels. And that investment requires those sporting bodies and clubs to advertise their sponsors on the uniforms and to take that sponsorship with them when they play games.
"If it was implemented in the way that the Greens are suggesting that it happens right now, you know, straight away overnight, it will impact the sports and where they can play.
"In a place like Canberra that will actually have quite a significant impact not just on the sports that come to our town, all the spectators that are able to view them, but economically as well.
"So yes, of course, we have to move towards a community that supports a move to a more sustainable outcome for everybody, and that includes advertising fossil fuels, but we have to do it in a sensible way that doesn't send sports broke, that doesn't economically impact on communities that rely on that sponsorship going forward.
"I'd say that we just need to stop and take stock of things and not make sort of reckless decisions that will have a negative impact."
Asked if the Greens were virtue signalling on the matter, Berry said: "Well, I think that as usual, they're making decisions that will impact without actually carefully considering the impact.
"And that's the difference, I think with my perspective on these things is that you have to actually engage with the community about how you make these changes so that they're done fairly, and that the impact is reduced, and we can get to the same outcome, but it's done carefully and in a considered way."
