ACT govt responds to calls to ban fossil-fuel advertising in sport

The ACT Greens hopes of forcing teams to blackout fossil-fuel advertising are set to be dashed after Jo Clay raised the prospect of a radical ban in Canberra.
Clay's proposal divided Canberrans on Friday, with some backing her desire to ban sports-related fossil fuel ads at venues or on a team's playing strip and others describing it as a "lunatic idea".
Clay - who has also been a vocal critic of the racing industry - said having star athletes promote fossil fuel companies was dangerous and she hoped Canberra would lead the nation in new reform.
But ACT Labor said it did not share Clay's views and distanced itself from any suggestion teams with would have to tape over specific company logos when playing at Canberra Stadium or Manuka Oval.
Fremantle, West Coast and the Brisbane Lions are AFL teams who may be impacted if the legislation was to pass, while the Australian cricket team has previously been sponsored by Alinta Energy and other codes may tap into the lucrative market given the tight competition for big sponsorships.
"This is not ACT government policy, and is not something ACT Labor are considering," an ACT government spokesperson said.
Clay had hoped to put the issue on the agenda in the Legislative Assembly and had been working on draft legislation "that targets fossil fuel ads at key ACT sporting venues".
"I'm working with the Climate Council, FrontRunners, the climate movement, local sports groups and the community to get the details right," Clay wrote in an opinion piece.
"Next year, I plan to introduce the bill and help the ACT ban fossil fuel ads from our sports."
"...Imagine the AFLW and AFL players running out with the BHP and Woodside logos blacked out on their jerseys. Imagine the conversations that would spark.
"... The ACT is the perfect place to begin the legislative ban. We are climate leaders already. We have 100 per cent renewable electricity. We're phasing out fossil fuel gas and phasing in EVs.
"We've changed our building standards and planning laws to deal with increasing heat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.