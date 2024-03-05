'Nuclear fantasy,' Dutton's power plant policy unclear and under attack

It is expected that further details will emerge ahead of the opposition leader's budget reply in early May. It was last year's budget response which saw Mr Dutton outline a keenness for small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). The policy which now includes bigger modular reactors has been driven by the Nationals which had to be dragged last term to a Coalition position on net zero. Leader David Littleproud has described Mr Dutton as having "taken our hand".

