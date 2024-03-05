51-year-old woman found dead in Barton hotel

The police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman in Barton.
The woman was understood to have been found at the Hotel Realm about 1.15pm.
There were about five police cars outside the hotel on Tuesday evening. Detectives were seen arriving at the hotel.
The woman has not been named publicly and may not have been identified by the police yet.
The investigation is in its early stages and police are keeping an open mind on the cause of death. It is not believed that there are any obvious signs of a cause.
It is believed that there are no obvious signs of violence.
It is believed that the body was still in the hotel early on Tuesday evening. Forensic science officers had gone into the hotel and were believed to be examining the scene.
But police were still not saying whether they regarded the death as suspicious or from natural causes, or from an episode like a drug overdose.
The rest of the hotel seemed to be like a normal night, with a big function on the lower floors. Women were arriving in evening dress and men in formal wear as the investigation proceeded in the rooms above.
The police statement said: "ACT Policing is investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman in a Barton hotel earlier today.
"About 1.15pm (Tuesday, March 5, 2024), police responded to reports a woman had been located deceased in a hotel room on National Circuit, Barton.
"At this time, investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7691343. Information can be provided anonymously."
