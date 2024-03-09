The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberrans slow on the uptake when it comes to reporting crime online

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra public has been slow to adopt online reporting of crime, with just 37 per cent of property damage incidents recorded via the online portal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.