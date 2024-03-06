Super change flagged to give women better deal on paid parental leave

Adding the super payment to commonwealth PPL is in Labor's national platform as well as being a key recommendation of the Women's Economic Equality Taskforce and pursued by the Greens, crossbenchers and super funds. It has been a long-time policy of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) along with the idea of a "super baby bonus" of $5,000 in the super accounts of women upon the birth of a child.

