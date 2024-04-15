The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Guinea pigs are prolific breeders, so the right thing is to desex pets early

By Rspca
April 15 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Pet guinea pigs can be a great but they come with responsibilities. Picture supplied
Pet guinea pigs can be a great but they come with responsibilities. Picture supplied

Owning pet guinea pigs can be a great experience for you and them, but it comes with responsibilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.