The Brumbies' bid to make rugby Super again and a prop in his budgies

"As soon as the race started one of the boys dunked himself in the milk and bolted for the Weet-Bix, then another left before I was able to finish my milk. Being third out of the blocks I was anxious about making up time in the Weet-Bix portion of the race where I had planned ahead by leaving some milk in my mouth. After a lot of nervous chewing and getting the Weet-Bix finished first I suddenly felt like I was going to win.

