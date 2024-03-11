A Canberra guide to the Comedy Festival: the locals making people laugh

It would be fair to say the rest of Australia may think Canberrans don't know how to be funny.
But those who actually live in the capital know that isn't the case. Here are the local comedians proving just that at this year's Canberra Comedy Festival.
There was once a time when Sarah Ison looked to Tumblr for her philosophical look on life. "Life, laugh, love" was the way out of existential dread. But now, it just doesn't seem to make a dent. Neither does "shaking it off" or Marie Kondo-ing her life.
So now, she's looking towards Plato and Socrates in this sketch show that aims to answer her biggest question: "What's the point?"
Canberra Theatre. March 13, 8.30pm
Who needs a proper job when you can disappoint your parents as a comedian?
Come and watch as Canberra's newest wave of comedians prove that being "unedjamacated" is a full-time job in itself.
Tuggeranong Arts Centre. March 14, 5.30pm and 7pm.
What is a Mouthcave Helicopter? Aside from being the name of Chris Marlton's latest show, we're not quite sure. But, surely you will have an idea after watching this mind-bending character comedy adventure, that sees the audience dive into a world of compelling characters.
It includes Elon Gates, a South African rocket scientist whose passions are cave diving and red wine. And Simon Thropp is the bio-hacker with all the tips, tricks and teachings you'll ever need.
Canberra Theatre. March 14, 8.30pm.
When it comes to the title of Nick Schuller's latest show, Still Dry White, it could be referring to two things.
It could be a nod to the dry humour that Schuller has become known for. Or it could be a reference to the wine. And depending on how the show goes, Schuller may drink a lot of dry white wine. It should be clear which it is about an hour after the comedian takes to the stage.
Canberra Theatre, March 15, 8pm.
Door to Door's latest sketch show, One For Us, One For You, promises to be Australia's sexiest sketch comedy show. You can be the judge of that.
It's set to be the venn diagram of comedy - one sketch for the performers, one sketch for the audience - and somewhere in the middle there should be something that everyone finds funny. To ensure this is the case, Door to Door has drawn on the help of award-winning performers, writers, international criminals (the fun kind, they promise), and at least two runners up in the Australian National Audit Office's Most Approachably Attractive Grads competition.
It's at this point that the creators would like to remind people that because sexiness is inherently subjective the title of "sexiest" cannot be disproven.
Canberra Theatre. March 15, 9.30pm.
Probably Canberra's most well-known comedian, Chris Ryan is once again taking to the stage for the Canberra Comedy Festival, with her new show, Good-O.
And she has an issue. She's found herself rolling her eyes and sighing at everything and anything. What if the only thing that sparks your joy is another's misfortune? Sometimes the only word for it is good-o - and that's where this show comes into play.
Canberra Theatre. March 16, 8pm. March 23, 6.30pm.
Two of Canberra's funniest women are taking to the stage to show the two sides of adult life.
Caitlin Maggs is a young, vibrant, funny mother, electrician and successful business woman. And after 40 years of being a wife and midwife, Sarah Stewart is baggy, saggy and quite frankly, a little bit crazy. Join a night all about the before and after of life, love and menopause.
The Street. March 16, 4pm and 7.45pm.
There are many things that Jeremy Smith has done. Leaving the military twice, breaking a $20 million fight jet and almost losing a foot on a motorbike is right there alongside becoming a dad, getting married and becoming a comedian.
His latest show is all about the conflict of interest he feels knowing that sometimes life needs to be serious, but also his comedy relies on funny personal observations. This show will be a how-to in reverse.
The Street. March 16, 6.30pm.
Fateh, Jeff and Mitchell are three cool cats. And they think you deserve to experience an evening listening to their thoughts.
Shen's observational humour, Sing's quirky joke telling, and Woolfenden's comic characters all share an offbeat sensibility, and offer an insight into the strange minds of these three individuals.
Canberra Theatre. March 16, 9.30pm.
Are your knees starting to creek? Do you now go to bed at the time you used to begin your night? Well this is for you.
Thirty Somethings is a brand new Canberra Comedy festival show featuring Anneli Cole, Dylan Holmes and Jeffrey Charles. Watch these three of tricennarians navigate that decade that may be life defining or a way station to middle age. They dive into relationships, work, parenting, our past selves, more work and pop culture relevant to people born in the mid-80s to early 90s.
Canberra Theatre. March 17, 6.30pm.
Suma Iyer and Felix McCarthy consider themselves to be classic triple threats in that they can make chocolate crackles, stack a dishwasher, and lodge their own tax returns. Even if they can't do any of those things particularly well, they think they know the burden that comes with excellence.
Come see them finally solve the everyday life matters, the small questions, complete with unnecessary financial advice and their best recipes from the side of the cereal box.
Canberra Theatre. March 17, 8pm.
It's as the name suggests with this one. Get the mob together and see deadly comedians Cameron Ribbons (Kamilaroi), Patrick Vann (Palawa) and Jez Margosis (Wiradjuri) as they share a tradition more than 65,000 years old - coming together to share a yarn and have a good laugh.
Canberra Theatre, March 20, 8.30pm.
When it comes to stories, Rob Carlton's latest show, Willing Participant, has it all. Sexual taboos, big lies, deep heartaches and the blind hope of someone who may or may not be able to sing.
Following a sold-out show at last year's festival, Carlton brings four true stories to the stage. For a taste, there's one about cousin love - and how his best mate got caught - and another about stepping into the world of musical theatre - without knowing if you can sing.
Canberra Theatre. March 23, 5pm.
Everyone makes mistakes. According to Laura Johnston, her mistake just may be quitting her job in 2022 to pursue stand up comedy - before ever setting foot onto a stage. Her first joke was:
Knock knock
Who's there?
Washing Machine
Perhaps her humour has improved. You just have to head to her latest show to see if that's the case.
The Street. March 16, sold out. March 23, 6.30pm.
Despite the name, ANU Law Revue is not about the law. Rather, it's a highly illegal sketch comedy show written by ANU students.
The delinquent Law Revue is the oldest running sketch comedy show in Canberra, on the run from authorities since 1972. It was last seen at the 2023 Canberra Comedy Festival and is believed to be dangerous. Approach at your own risk.
Kambri Cultural Centre, March 23, 9.45pm.
For tickets go to canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
