Chundering in a cab doesn't make you a hero

We need to talk about the stupid white bastard. Not the person, the words. They've been in the news lately, sparking a fresh culture war and generating a torrent of nonsense.
Before we go further, it should go on the record that over the years I've been all three. Stupid and bastard, I've had some say in. White? There's nothing I can do about that.
It should also be placed on the record that, to the best of my recollection, I've never chundered in the back of a taxi because I've drunk too much. (Rose bushes, front lawns, back alleys are another matter.) Nor am I a fantastically wealthy global role model and brand ambassador.
I've used "stupid bastard" too often to count. I've hissed the words in anger but never added a colour to those words, although to my shame have used other descriptors like "old", "young" and "rich" to spice up my contempt.
The term has also been deployed with great affection, usually at a mate who's said something I wished I'd thought of first or someone who's pranked me. A friend wins the meat tray at the club? "Lucky bastard." Someone cuts you off in traffic? "You bastard."
Like throwing up in cabs, the use of the word bastard seems peculiarly Australian. So it's interesting that the national hero in the centre of this very silly storm is now reportedly claiming she didn't use the words "stupid white bastard" but rather "stupid white cop". Does that suggest "bastard" is worse than "stupid white" in Blighty?
But, more important, have the culture warriors been barking up the wrong tree as they agonise over whether someone of colour can or can't be racist?
Forget all that for a moment. And put aside the bizarre length of time it's taken to press charges and the fragility of the copper who felt threatened by the alleged language. To me, the bigger issue is the alleged spewing in the back of a cab, then arguing over the cost of cleaning it up. Bad enough when it's an ordinary drunk. Unforgivable when it's a world famous and eye-wateringly rich football hero. Talk about a power imbalance.
We didn't cut Barnaby Joyce slack when he fell off the planter box in Canberra. We didn't rush to the defence of Adam Reynolds and Pat Carrigan, the two NRL players filmed in a drunken beer garden wrestle ahead of the Las Vegas season opener.
Yet for some reason there's a rush to defend, even lionise, a player who from the police account behaved appallingly in the back of a cab before abusing a police officer called upon to mediate. Public figures have weighed in. Politicians too. For a while there, it felt like The Adventures of Barry McKenzie.
The fuss reveals more about ourselves than it does about the person at the centre of the scandal, who we've elevated to goddess-like stature. We've rushed to the culture war barricades. We've revealed our double standards and a fragility when a national hero is cast in a poor light.
We'd readily condemn any other person of privilege vomiting in the back of a cab and quarrelling over paying to clean it up. But not, it seems, our Sam.
