Chundering in a cab doesn't make you a hero

Macca defends the rottweiler: "You forgot to mention that no matter the breed of dog, the RSPCA recommends that the number one rule of children and any dog breed should be supervision. All your article does is demean certain breeds of dogs. And that isn't fair. I own an 18-month old rottweiler and my son also has a four-year-old rottweiler. I also have a Jack Russell. And guess what. The Jack Russell puts it all over my rotty every day. My Jack Russell eats first while he waits for his turn. If they get a treat he knows that Billy is the boss and he picks his first. You will not find a more intelligent, caring and obedient breed of dog than a rotty."