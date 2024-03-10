Aged care decisions need careful and considered advice

They are particularly effective for people who buy their own home but wish to keep it as a rental and buy another home in the future. If they put all their spare money into the offset account the balance of it will grow, and the loan balance should not change. Then, when they buy their dream home they could use the entire offset account balance to help fund that home - the loan remaining then becomes a loan to fund an income producing asset, and the interest can be claimed as a tax deduction.