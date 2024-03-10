The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

Aged care decisions need careful and considered advice

March 11 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many people think they can't afford to get aged care advice; I think advice is a worthwhile investment. Photo Shutterstock
Many people think they can't afford to get aged care advice; I think advice is a worthwhile investment. Photo Shutterstock

Aged care is becoming a bigger and bigger issue as the older baby boomers reach the final stages of their lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.