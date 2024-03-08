The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Facebook might like fake news but trusted journalism is worth fighting for

By Tony Kendall
Updated March 8 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Kendall, managing director of ACM, says Meta's Facebook deals with Australian publishers have allowed them to continue investing in journalism and given social media users access to credible Australian news and information. The ACM network includes 14 daily newspapers.
Tony Kendall, managing director of ACM, says Meta's Facebook deals with Australian publishers have allowed them to continue investing in journalism and given social media users access to credible Australian news and information. The ACM network includes 14 daily newspapers.

We live in a time and a country where it is easy to take a lot of things for granted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.