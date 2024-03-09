The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Imaginative policy and debate as Australia gears up for meaty 2025 election

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
March 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you noticed, amid the "can't look away" horror of America's presidential race, how little actual policy gets aired?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.