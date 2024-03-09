Imaginative policy and debate as Australia gears up for meaty 2025 election

Dishonest as it is, branding a fleet-wide CO2 emissions cap a "ute tax" is at the lower end of the things you do when you've spent the last 15 years denying science and scuppering prudent policy. At the higher end is proposing a radical, super expensive and hitherto deeply unpopular nuclear option. Peter Dutton's mooted but yet-to-be released policy of building large-scale nuclear power stations on the sites of old coal-fired generators is the solution you come up with when you were dead wrong in defending coal and denying climate damage, but still will not admit it.