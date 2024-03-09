The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What is in the universe? A whole lot of mystery

By Brad Tucker
March 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is in the universe? We currently think there are between a few hundred billion and a couple of trillion galaxies in the universe. Each of these galaxies has about 100 billion stars, and all those stars have planets, and those planets have moons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.