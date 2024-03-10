Consultation to start on Australia's fast-track anti-doxxing laws

Media outlets will be among the groups called to a roundtable to inform the development of the federal government's fast-tracked anti-doxxing laws.
Consultation on the laws, which are planned to ban the malicious release of personal information, will open on Monday before a roundtable is held on Thursday.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the targeted and malicious release of information without permission was unacceptable and intolerable.
"This consultation process will be complemented by a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders including individuals with lived experience and media organisations to advise on doxxing and privacy reforms, and how to appropriately balance competing rights," Mr Dreyfus said in a statement.
The federal government last month announced it would introduce new laws after pro-Palestine activists released personal information of hundreds Jewish WhatsApp group members.
The writers, artists, journalists and academics had personal information released online in a move condemned by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Dreyfus said the National Women's Safety Alliance had written to him to express their support for the laws, which could also address doxxing as a method of abusing or committing acts of violence against women.
"Doxxing can take a few forms in the revealing of personal information without consent. As women's safety advocates and the eSafety Commissioner have pointed out, doxxing can be used to exert control over an individual after a relationship breakdown for example," he said.
The federal government has previously flagged using the eSafety Commissioner's powers to send takedown notices and impose penalties under the new laws to respond to instances of doxxing.
"Revealing private information about a person without their consent is not new. However, the increased use of internet connected technologies has made it far easier to collect, store, track and then share the information very publicly," information on the government-appointed eSafety Commissioner's website says.
"The growth of online platforms has also expanded the network of people able to harass, humiliate or attack someone once their identifying details have been revealed."
James Paterson, the opposition spokesman on cyber security, has said press freedoms need to be considered as the laws are developed.
"I'm sure it can be drafted in a way that both protects the community from this insidious and dangerous practice and preserves press freedom," Senator Paterson said last month.
Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has said the opposition was happy to work with the government to make sure the laws were fit for purpose.
