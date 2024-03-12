Canberrans can have their say on public space upgrades at Dickson shops

Better lighting, tree preservation and improved pedestrian connections have been put forward as part of plan to upgrade public spaces at the Dickson shops.
Canberrans can have a say on the planned upgrades from today.
The City Renewal Authority said they aim to meet the needs of a growing population, draw in visitors, and support economic activity.
"These upgrades will complement the recent Woolley Street works which include an enhanced pedestrian crossing at the southern end of Woolley Street and an upgraded plaza, which recently played host to 10,000 people for Lunar New Year in Dickson," the agency said.
The plan includes stormwater and paving upgrades, decluttering of Taglietti Square and other courtyards, preservation of mature trees in elevated planters, better seating and widening the pedestrian link from Cowper Street to the post office.
City Renewal Authority chief executive Malcolm Snow said the plan has been carefully designed to improve the quality of the public environment and strengthen Dickson's "unique charm and character".
"We have drawn inspiration from previous extensive feedback from local stakeholders and community members, including insights from the Dickson Place Plan," he said.
Canberrans can view the proposed designs online or attend a drop-in sessions outside Dickson Library on April 4 and 13.
The public consultation will run from March 12 to April 23.
Construction is scheduled for 2025.
