The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberrans can have their say on public space upgrades at Dickson shops

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 12 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Better lighting, tree preservation and improved pedestrian connections have been put forward as part of plan to upgrade public spaces at the Dickson shops.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.