The camera doesn't lie but the photos sure can

Something didn't sit right with the photo. Those with sharp eyes picked it up immediately after its release and in no time at all it went viral on social media and made headlines around the world. The BBC picked up the story. So did the The Independent and the London Evening Standard. Newsweek had the story, along with the New York Post. Even Footwear News picked it up.
We're not talking about this week's photo doctoring scandal engulfing Catherine, the Princess of Wales, but rather the 2019 Shoegate scandal involving the then-Squire from the Shire, Scott Morrison.
A family photo featuring Scotty, Jen and The Girls was posted on the then-PM's website but it had been doctored. Grubby trainers on Scotty's feet had been clumsily replaced by pristine ones. The PM appeared with two left feet. After it was detected, the minor uproar was laughed off by Morrison, who said he wished the staff responsible had focused on his dwindling hair rather than the dirty footwear.
Princess Catherine's apology for the photo, which earned kill notices from the news agencies which had picked it up, came with an explanation. Like many amateur photographers, she'd fiddled with the image before posting it. And really, who hasn't done exactly the same thing?
A tweak to the exposure in Lightroom. The magic wand in Instagram. Using the child's face with open rather than closed eyes in the family shot. Some smartphones even boast the ability to do that to create "the perfect shot".
The difference, of course, is that we're ordinary folk, not royalty subject to intense, unrelenting scrutiny. If a hand or a sleeve is misaligned in a photo we post, it's unlikely anyone would notice. But if it's a public person, we're on it immediately - and for good reason. We expect the truth and nothing but the truth from people in high office, especially if they're living on the public dime.
The old adage that the camera doesn't lie might be true, but the photo often does and has done since the birth of photography.
Russian dictator Josef Stalin had people who'd fallen from favour - and disappeared into the bowels of the Lubyanka - removed from photos.
The Nazis claimed photos of captured Germans after Stalingrad had been doctored for propaganda purposes. In Signal, their English-language version of Life magazine, they showed how groups of prisoners in the photo had been multiplied many times to make the crowd appear larger than it was.
The news agencies which killed the tricked-up royal photo did exactly the right thing.
As innocent as Catherine's lousy editing might have been, it was daft to post the image to social media, especially in this post-truth era of deepfakes. The resulting speculation and rush to conspiracy theories once the pic was "killed" was entirely predictable.
What surprised many was that someone whose image is usually so carefully managed was let loose unsupervised to post the clumsy attempt at perfection as a Mother's Day greeting. Also surprising was the refreshing humanity of the blunder. Here was a glimpse of a real mum trying to make the family shot Insta-worthy, Photoshop warts and all.
Not even Scotty stooped that low. He had staff to stuff up the family photo. If only they'd intervened to limit the torrent of silly Benny Hill-style selfies the former PM insisted on posting throughout his tenure.
THEY SAID IT: ""Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn't ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!" - Scott Morrison
