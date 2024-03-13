The camera doesn't lie but the photos sure can

"Yes, THUDs are first - Tough guys' Huge Urban Diesels," writes Michael. "Most of the ones I see are used by families, not tradies. Tax them by the length and width. Second, social media, or, rather, anti-social mediocrity. A good idea would be to require a payable training course leading to a licence for all users (good for TAFE income). This should cover spelling and grammar, logic, ethics, legals, and respect. Then a compulsory public registration so the users could be identified if required, and lose the current anonymity. Then an annual paid licence to cover regulatory costs and network blocking of non-registered and licensed users, and to contribute to local news providers."