6 Best non-stick frying pans in Australia for a perfectly cooked meal

This story may include affiliate links with ENTR Media partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.



Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, you'll find a pan to fit your budget. Picture Shutterstock

In your quest for the perfect fry-up or sauté, the right frying pan can make all the difference. From non-stick surfaces that promise an easy clean-up to durable cast iron that lasts generations, we've scoured the offerings to bring you the best frying pans available. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, you'll find a pan that fits your culinary needs and budget.

Here's a quick list of the top five frying pans in Australia:

Why we picked these frying pans for Australians

Best overall frying pan

Picture Amazon

It's a revelation to cook with the Billord Cast Iron Skillet, particularly if you like perfectly browned steaks. Because of the pan's superior heat retention and base thickness, cooking will always be done at a consistent temperature despite it being 30cm in diameter. While it takes a bit longer to heat up, this is a hallmark of a great frying pan for steaks.

If you follow the care instructions, it feels like it's made to last a lifetime. To preserve its non-stick, wash it by hand, keep it well-oiled, and refrain from using soap. It's consoling to know that the skillet will acquire a distinct patina over time, which will enhance its nonstick properties.

It has a notable weight to it and you will definitely notice it when you take it from the stove to the oven. With its 315 degrees resistance, this skillet is more than simply a cooking tool; it's a kitchen investment that can be used for a variety of oven dishes and requires no maintenance. The pan comes with simple care instructions that will help you keep it in perfect shape for many years to come.

The bonus silicone egg ring that comes with it makes breakfast preparation enjoyable by effortlessly creating precisely round pancakes or eggs, enhancing the presentational quality of your food.

Pros

Ideal for searing steaks due to its exceptional heat retention.

A silicone egg ring that is included improves breakfast dishes.

Sturdy construction ensures longevity with the right maintenance.

Cons

Pre-use initial seasoning is necessary.

To keep cast iron in good condition, it needs to be cleaned in a specific way.

Best frying pan with a lid and pouring spout

Picture Amazon

If you need a non-stick frying pan with a lid then the Swiss-made Sensarte skillet should be considered. Measuring 28 cm and slightly smaller than the Billard Cast Iron Skillet, the heat retention guarantees that every item cooks evenly. The cherry on top is the see-through lid, which lets you keep an eye on your food's development without worrying about spills and splatter.

Nothing stuck to the surface makes clean-up quick and simple. All it took was a quick wipe with a sponge dipped in soap to make everything appear brand new. This pan's generous size made it possible to sauté a sizable quantity of vegetables, and the convenient pour spout made liquid transfers easy and mess-free. As an added benefit, the wooden handle is cooling to the touch and doesn't get hot like all metal frying pans.

If there's one thing to consider, it's the depth of the non-stick frying pan - it works well for accommodating a greater amount of ingredients, but flipping pancakes or omelettes requires a little more finesse. Make sure the size suits the space in your kitchen by keeping an eye on the area where you'll store it. All things considered, though, this cookware selection is excellent and is sure to become a favourite in your kitchenware arsenal.

Pros

Outstanding non-stick capabilities reduce the amount of oil required.

Suitable with all stove types, including cooktops that use induction.

The non-stick surface and lack of rivets make cleaning simple.

Cons

Some users may find it difficult to flip due to the depth of the non-stick fry pan.

Due to its size, storage might be challenging in small areas.

The maximum temperature for using an oven is 150°C, which can limit some cooking methods.

Most versatile frying pan

Picture Tefal

Like all Tefal frying pans, this has a sturdy construction and feels solid in the hand. But it's Tefal's THERMO-SIGNAL technology that is the major advantage here. It guarantees a perfectly cooked dinner with that ideal texture and colour by taking the guessing out of when the pan is ready for additions. The heat distribution on the Tefal Generous Cook frying pan is remarkably consistent whether you're scorching a steak or cooking pancakes.

In most cases, a quick wipe is sufficient to maintain the non-stick surface's effectiveness. When the frypan has seen better days, a little soapy water and a sponge work just as well without requiring vigorous scrubbing.

Although this Tefal frypan leans slightly towards weight, the performance and longevity it provides make up for the slight trade-off. Remember that it's not meant for high oven temperatures, but as it's primarily meant to be a frypan, you probably won't find this to be a problem.

Pros

Remarkably non-stick and easily cleanable.

Quick and even heating thanks to Thermosignal technology.

Roomy layout, perfect for bigger meals.

Cons

A little bit heavier than previous models.

Not recommended for use in ovens exceeding 175°C.

Can warp if improperly handled.

Best non-stick for healthy cooking

Picture Myers

The Healthy Chef frying pan is ideal for healthier cooking because it doesn't require a lot of butter or oil. It is also quite easy to clean up afterwards - a simple swipe would have left the pan looking brand-new.

The pan seems solid on the burner, but its build is light enough to handle easily. When you sauté veggies or flip omelettes, you have complete control and no added weight. Even after cooking a large family meal, your wrist won't get tired thanks to the regulated weight.

However, durability can be an issue, as noted by a handful of customer reviews. Its simple design doesn't take away from its aesthetic appeal, but it's still important to pay attention to how the product is shipped to prevent getting a broken one.

Pros

Remarkably easy to clean and non-stick.

The lightweight design improves comfort during handling.

Dependable operation with induction cooktops.

Cons

Some units can have problems with handle durability.

Best electric frying pan for families

Picture Sunbeam

Sunbeam's DiamondForce electric pan will change the way you cook in your kitchen. Able to be deployed outside for barbecues or at picnics, the DiamondForce offers an all-in-one frying experience. All you need is a powerpoint. A layer of diamond particles reinforces the non-stick coating, allowing cooking to go more easily without the fear of a nightmarish cleaning session afterwards.

Both in terms of construction and heat dispersion, the pan is substantial. Your food will cook evenly without having many cold spots, which is a common complaint with lower-quality pans. For individuals who take their cooking seriously, this Sunbeam pan is a blessing because it effortlessly sears steaks and simmers sauces.

But the integrated tilt lever for hands-free basting is the genius part. It's a feature that sets this frypan apart from the others, but I didn't realise I needed it. This useful design aspect makes serving or pouring out fats much easier. Its large size may be a drawback for smaller kitchens, but if space is not a concern for you, this is a great option. Should also note, Sunbeam make other quality kitchen appliances such as rice cookers, toasters, and expect no different from their frying pans too.

Pros

Exceptionally durable non-stick surface.

Simple to clean and safe for the dishwasher.

Convenient tilt and basting capabilities.

Cons

A little too big for tiny benchtops.

Replaceable with high use every couple of years.

Initial heating may take a while.

Best all-purpose non-stick pan

Picture Amazon

Last on our list is the Sensarte Non-stick Skillet.

Like most Sensarte products, the construction and design are simply beautiful. From the granite mould to the hardwood handle, it feels balanced in the hand and isn't too heavy.

The pan's heat distribution is outstanding and the woodgrain bakelite handle stayed cool, providing a pleasant grip without requiring a potholder.

It makes cooking easier when you have a skillet that works on any kind of stove. It's a huge benefit to be able to go from a gas range to an induction hob without having to change pans. That being said, I wouldn't suggest it for recipes that call for an oven temperature higher than 150°C.

Pros

Meals will slide easily off the pan thanks to the non-stick coating.

Oven safe to 150°C, the woodgrain-designed bakelite handle maintains its coolness.

Suitable with all types of stovetops, including induction, adding to its adaptability.

Cons

Certain oven-based recipes may not be able to be used at the maximum oven-safe temperature.

For simpler handling, some users might like a longer handle.

Although strong, aluminium construction is not as robust as cast iron.

Which frying pans to choose for gas and electric stove tops

Cooking preferences, compatibility, and heat conductivity are important considerations when choosing frying pans for gas and electric stovetops. Cast iron, stainless steel with copper or aluminium cores, and carbon steel are suggested materials for gas stovetops. Cast iron pans are great at distributing and retaining heat, which makes them perfect for cooking at high temperatures, which is typical on gas burners.

Additionally appropriate are stainless steel pans with improved heat conductivity, which offer consistent heating for a range of culinary activities. Furthermore, carbon steel pans that are responsive and lightweight provide great heat control and versatility when used with gas burners.

Conversely, even smooth glass or coil electric stovetops need frying pans with even heat dispersion to provide reliable cooking. Electric stoves work well with stainless steel pans that have copper or aluminium bases because they provide effective heat transfer over the entire cooking surface. Cast iron cookware, which is renowned for its strength and capacity to hold heat, works incredibly well on electric stoves, especially those with smooth, level surfaces.

Furthermore, frying pans with magnetic bases made for induction cooktops are necessary for the best results for people with electric stoves that are compatible with induction. These pans make cooking on electric stoves more enjoyable since they heat up quickly and offer accurate temperature control. If both of these options don't appeal, you can also buy an airfryer which doesn't require oil. Check out this list of the best air fryers in Australia for a comparison on the top-rated models in the market.

The different types of frying pans explained

Iron cast

Cast iron skillets are well known for their strength and capacity to hold heat. Usually, molten iron is poured into moulds to create these durable and long-lasting cookware pieces. The uniform heat distribution of these pans guarantees even cooking throughout the surface. They may be used over a campfire, in the oven or on the hob due to their versatility. To make a non-stick surface, cast iron pans need to be seasoned, which is putting an oil layer on them and baking them. To stop rust, routine maintenance entails hand washing and careful drying.

Stainless steel

The frying pans made of stainless steel are resistant to corrosion and rust because they are made of an alloy of steel and chromium. Their longevity and adaptability make them a mainstay in a lot of kitchens. Dishwasher-safe and sturdy, they can be used to prepare a variety of recipes because they don't react with acidic foods. A bonded copper or aluminium base is a feature of certain stainless steel pans that improve heat transmission. Although strong, copper or aluminium layers are added to stainless steel since it may not disperse heat as evenly as other materials.

Non-stick pans

The non-stick coating of frying pans, which is typically composed of ceramic or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), keeps food from clinging to the pan's surface. These pans cook with very little oil, which makes them perfect for low-fat cooking and easy to clean up after. Food slips off easily thanks to the non-stick coating, making cooking and cleaning up easier. It's imperative to refrain from using metal utensils that can scratch the coating to preserve the non-stick qualities. To maintain the integrity of the non-stick surface, hand washing is advised.

Steel with carbon content

Frying pans made of carbon steel are comparable to those made of cast iron, although they are usually lighter and more temperature-responsive. These pans heat up evenly and rapidly, which makes them perfect for frying and searing. They need to be seasoned to keep their non-stick surface, just like cast iron. Maintenance and seasoning should be done regularly to ensure that carbon steel pans remain in good shape.

Copper

The remarkable heat conductivity of copper frying pans makes them highly valued for their ability to precisely regulate temperature while cooking. Sautéing and reducing sauces are two delicate jobs that benefit greatly from these pans' quick heating and cooling cycles. Its rapid reaction to temperature variations enables accurate cooking methods. Copper cookware is usually pricey and needs to be polished frequently to keep its shine and avoid tarnishing.

Aluminium

Because they are lightweight and highly effective heat conductors, aluminium frying pans are a common sight in many kitchens. These pans ensure consistent cooking outcomes by heating up quickly and distributing heat evenly. They are reasonably priced and appropriate for a variety of culinary jobs. In terms of cons, foods high in acid can react with aluminium, giving it a metallic flavour. Pans made of anodised aluminium solve this problem by offering a non-reactive surface.

Induction

The magnetic base of induction frying pans is made to work with induction cooktops, which use magnetic fields to produce heat. These pans provide accurate temperature control for cooking on induction burners by heating up quickly and efficiently. They heat the cooking surface uniformly and with minimal energy usage. Make sure the induction pans you buy have a magnetic base so they can work well with the induction hob.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which nonstick frypan is rated highest by Australian consumers?

Australian consumers give nonstick frypans that strike a balance between performance and quality high marks. Reviews for the Tefal Excellence Frypan are frequently highest due to its superior nonstick coating and longevity.

What materials are considered best for durability and even heat distribution in frying pans?

Cast iron, which is very sturdy, and stainless steel with an aluminium or copper core, which transmits heat well, are materials that are known for their longevity and even heat distribution.

Are non-stick frying pans worth the money?