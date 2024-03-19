The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Is Botswana Butchery the top-end steakhouse Canberra needed?

By Chris Hansen
March 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This may not be any easy one to win. Australians don't always warm to New Zealand brands and Canberra doesn't always embrace chain venues. Botswana Butchery is both. I dined at the Queenstown outpost last year and the food, wine and service was 100 per cent pure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.