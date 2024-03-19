Is Botswana Butchery the top-end steakhouse Canberra needed?

There is an old saying that when going to a restaurant, you should always choose a table near a waiter. This one has plenty of them and they are well informed, confident and sincere. For dessert, we indulge in a pistachio nougatine semi-freddo, with macerated strawberries, leatherwood honey, yoghurt gelato and pistachio tuille ($21). It arrives looking like a Melbourne Cup fascinator and is meticulously assembled, with all components balanced, both architecturally and in terms of flavour. The trouble with eating this food though, is that in three days time, we are likely to be hungry again.