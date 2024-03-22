The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fresh and festive Easter decorating ideas

March 23 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be guided by December's most festive of trees with an adorable Easter-inspired version. Pictures from Villeroy & Boch
Be guided by December's most festive of trees with an adorable Easter-inspired version. Pictures from Villeroy & Boch

Do you enjoy beautiful decorations and table designs that commemorate the Easter holiday?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.