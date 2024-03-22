Fresh and festive Easter decorating ideas

Do you enjoy beautiful decorations and table designs that commemorate the Easter holiday?
Whether your family loves an Easter-inspired world featuring traditional bunny designs, or prefers an understated and simple approach, Villeroy & Boch has plenty of ideas for how to create a table that perfectly sets the mood.
If you've never considered decorating your home for Easter, let this be the year!
If you're feeling sentimental, the Spring Fantasy collection adds charm and nostalgia to the Easter table, with cute Easter bunnies flitting around imaginative spring motifs.
Complement your Easter theme with timeless table settings inspired by rose gardens and summer garden parties.
A modern mix and match concept lends itself to unusual combinations that make each year's gathering around the Easter table unique.
To complete your Easter table, why not consider mixing different shades of beautiful glassware that reflect the vibrancy of the season and your Easter-themed porcelainware.
Combining different glassware, such as goblets, champagne coupes and tall water tumblers, can help make your table look bright and lively.
This approach to mixing and matching glassware also makes coordinating colours fun and spontaneous.
Easter without cute little bunnies? You can do that too! With slate-inspired, high-quality tableware, you can design an Easter table without embellishments.
By focusing on interesting textures and incorporating designs that replicate the typical appearance of slate surfaces on solid-coloured premium porcelain in a lifelike manner, your Easter table setting can showcase an authentic and stunning feel.
Creating exciting combinations through a stark black and white mix sets the stage for an Easter feast that is simple, yet still stunning and memorable. This approach also pairs beautifully with floral settings.
Don't be afraid to lean into decorating ideas from other holidays. Why not decorate an autumnal twig with hand blown and decorated eggs, or other Easter ornaments.
Consider placing a wreath on the front door that's peppered with tiny Easter eggs, or celebrates the autumnal colours of an Australian Easter.
You could also charm Easter guests with large bunny figurines, the perfect decoration for your table or between flower arrangements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.