'Lagging well behind': Sport confronts new risk of climate change inaction

Think climate change doesn't affect sport? A new report highlights exactly how it does, and in more ways than one.
FrontRunners - an organisation founded by Emma and David Pocock - in partnership with the Environmental Defenders Office released findings that sports are feeling the impact of climate change on multiple fronts, and the result is putting the health of those in sport at risk, as well as presenting serious legal liability for organisations and even directors.
The report pointed to examples such as extreme heat, bushfire smoke and floods, and not only of the physical damage these events cause, but the secondary effects such as health and safety and commercial impact, which all expose legal risk.
While obvious damage to property, stadiums, and sporting grounds has been evident during the Australia's bushfires, heatwaves and major flood events in recent years, the potential legal risks facing sporting organisations haven't been fully understood until now.
"These risks occur at all levels of sports administration and on numerous fronts," Environmental Defenders Office chief executive David Morris said.
"Our research found that sports administration bodies in Australia were lagging well behind counterparts in other countries and behind other sectors in Australia.
"At the time of publication, less than one per cent of sporting bodies surveyed mentioned climate change in their annual reports and only six per cent referred to climate change or sustainability in their strategic plans.
"These legal risks should be front and centre considerations from the field of play to the boardroom.
"Sports bodies must act quickly to address the risks that are mounting as climate change advances."
In the capital the issue has made headlines with the Greens' highly-publicised attempts to ban fossil fuel advertising at ACT sporting venues such as at the Australian Institute of Sport, Canberra Stadium, Manuka Oval and the Canberra Tennis Centre, and even on the playing kits of visiting teams.
The move was welcomed by Independent ACT senator and former Wallabies captain David Pocock, who has advocated for banning fossil fuel advertising in sports among his many causes to support climate change action.
During the Black Summer bushfires in 2019, the Big Bash League was forced to abandon a match at Manuka Oval because of heavy smoke reducing visibility and the air quality.
Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Todd Greenberg supported the newly release report, believing it will help sport executives tackle the issue of climate change.
"Without safe conditions for athletes to compete in, we wouldn't have sport to enjoy," he said. "This report will be a helpful tool ... allowing us to have a conversation about what needs to be done.
"Previous reports have identified that as a summer sport, cricket will be among the hardest hit by climate change.
"We've already seen this play out with extreme heat having an impact on the health of cricketers, as well as bushfire smoke disrupting matches.
"This is why it's important that we take action right across cricket to protect the players and the game we love."
FrontRunners chief executive Emma Pocock said there is time for sporting organisations to make necessary changes, suggesting "eight impactful actions".
"These include actually implementing climate change policies, ensuring they develop and implement policies that protect players, spectators and officials from extreme weather, review risks to physical infrastructure from extreme weather, and ensure adequate insurance," she said.
