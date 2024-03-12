When fighting crime doesn't pay, ACT cops move to start industrial action

Police in the ACT, together with their federal rank-and-file colleagues, will soon begin their first industrial action in almost 23 years after 97 per cent of members surveyed backed their association's intention to seek a fairer deal on their next enterprise bargaining agreement.
The Australian Federal Police Association, which represents the vast majority of the federal rank-and-file members including most of those serving in ACT Policing, was overwhelmed by the positive response to the ballot and will now notify the Australian Federal Police of its intention to begin its protected campaign.
A "soft" start to the campaign - stickers and badges and perhaps even police cars parked strategically in front of Access Canberra mobile speed detection vans - has been flagged initially but a range of "harder" options - including targeted strike action, a ban on traffic fines, and overtime bans - are available as the campaign progresses.
Police have been frustrated by their enterprise bargaining negotiating framework which forces them under an 11.2 per cent salary cap increase over three years, as set by the Australian Public Service Commission. Negotiations on a new agreement began last year, with the current agreement due to expire in May.
The association says its sworn members are the lowest base-paid in the country and they need a minimum five per cent wage increase per year over the next three years just to catch up.
ACT police have not been involved in industrial action since 1991.
Crucially, there is currently a huge demand for sworn police from other jurisdictions, which are offering rich incentives to "defect".
Queensland and NSW police, in particular, have made no secret of the need to poach serving officers from elsewhere to bolster their own ranks.
Queensland, which offers significantly higher rates of pay for junior officers than the AFP, is also offering a $20,000 relocation allowance.
Some of the stickers which will soon appear on police cars in support of the AFPA campaign say "Crime Fighting Doesn't Pay", "Overvalued and Overworked", and "No Cop Out On A Fair Deal".
In an open letter to members, association president Alex Caruana said this issue could be easily resolved by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher but she has so far refused to intervene.
"It's a strange hill the Federal government and APSC have chosen to stand on," he said.
"How can its premier law enforcement agency be the worst-paying in the country?
"AFP appointees should not have to undertake secondary employment to keep a roof over their heads and the lights turned on - yet many are."
