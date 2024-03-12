The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

When fighting crime doesn't pay, ACT cops move to start industrial action

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police in the ACT, together with their federal rank-and-file colleagues, will soon begin their first industrial action in almost 23 years after 97 per cent of members surveyed backed their association's intention to seek a fairer deal on their next enterprise bargaining agreement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.