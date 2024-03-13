St Edmund's College principal retires after 40 years in education

The principal of a Canberra private school will be retiring at the end of this year after a 40-year career in education.
St Edmund's College principal Joe Zavone said he made the decision after the loss of two immediate family members to cancer-related illnesses.
"This experience has profoundly impacted me, prompting a heightened awareness of the importance of self-care and finding joy in life beyond the demands of full-time work," Mr Zavone said.
"In light of these factors, retiring now allows me the opportunity to prioritise my wellbeing and explore new avenues of fulfillment beyond my professional career."
Mr Zavone has been at the independent Catholic boy's school for seven years, but has spent the last 18 years in deputy principal and principal roles.
"Serving in leadership positions within a school environment inevitably brings a considerable amount of stress and fatigue," he said.
"Both my body and mind have been signalling to me that it's time for a break, and I've heeded their advice closely."
His departure also coincides with St Edmund's College's 70th anniversary year.
Prior to moving to Canberra, Mr Zavone worked in seven Catholic schools in Sydney, including Loretto College Kirribilli, St Scholastica's College Glebe and Christian Brothers' High School Lewisham.
Edmund Rice Education Australia Colleges chief executive Chris Wooley announced Mr Zavone's retirement in a letter to families on Tuesday.
"Those who know Joe know that he is a man and school leader of deep faith with a dedication to the charism of Edmund Rice," he said.
"Joe is a leader of integrity, compassion, and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for the students in his care."
Mr Zavone oversaw a period of enrolment growth at St Edmund's, led the school during the COVID pandemic and initiated a sport program with the University of Canberra.
Mr Zavone said he would miss the interactions with students and the privilege of witnessing their growth and development over the years.
"Observing students evolve in their learning, social and cultural spheres, and in their character has been a profound source of fulfilment," he said.
"While this relational dimension of education didn't fully resonate with me in my early years as a teacher, as I've grown older, I've come to appreciate its significance as the driving force behind my energy and passion in the field."
He does not have any specific plans for 2025, but would like to do volunteer work that he hasn't had the time to do as a teacher and principal.
"I would like to work with organisations who provide support and assistance to people in need, and do this in a genuine manner rather than in an ad hoc manner had I attempted to do this whilst being a principal," he said.
The search for a new principal for the 2025 school year will begin with a community consultation process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.