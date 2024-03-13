The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Companies under a woman's watch cop a much harder time

By Chris Hutchins
March 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tale of Australia Post's former CEO Christine Holgate, even four years on, is a vivid illustration of the unfair bias towards women in leadership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.