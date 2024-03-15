Slow burn Aussie chamber horror rewards patience

The directors and cinematographer Maxx Corkindale create plenty of atmosphere with the visuals, though occasionally there's what might be called "movie darkness". Even when it's apparently supposed to be pitch black - there's a power outage at one point - the audience can usually see something. You just have to go with it, and to be fair there are often sources of light, like torch beams and flashes of lightning. The film's sound design - the thunder, the rain, the music - is well crafted but as with so many movies nowadays, how the dialogue is placed in the mix seems almost to be an afterthought. It can hard to hear what the characters are saying and given the sparsity of the lines, this is even more annoying than usual.