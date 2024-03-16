The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
In Depth

The $1 billion hidden cost of going cashless

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
March 17 2024 - 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rainbow Bunch - a colourful bouquet of seasonal flowers - is a best seller at Canberra's Braddon Flowers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.