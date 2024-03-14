Strap in. This is about Kate and it's going to get messy

Those scary cells are not the only reason to have a hysterectomy. For those of you who don't know about these, it's an operation to remove, at the very least, part of the uterus. It can also remove the whole thing, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other stray bits of related tissue. You can do it keyhole style or the old-fashioned cut in the lower abdomen and whip it out that way. Related, some of us who've had hysterectomies have given birth to three big babies in rapid succession and take the opportunity to have a vaginal reconstruction so it doesn't feel like your insides are falling out. Ah, the wonders of modern medicine.