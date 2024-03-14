The Canberra Times
CSIRO 'staunchly' hits back at Dutton over its nuclear energy assessment

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 15 2024 - 10:16am
In a rare move, the head of Australia's top science agency, Douglas Hilton, has come out to defend his organisation and science from a concerted political attack over nuclear power costs from the federal Coalition.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

