The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Meta defends decision not to pay for using Australian journalism

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Facebook's parent company, Meta, has defended its threat not to pay for Australian journalism, saying news outlets already "take advantage" of more than 2.3 billion free clicks a year while admitting at the same time that interest in news on its platforms is less than 3 per cent and declining.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.