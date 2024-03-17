Why the cost of aged care is set to increase by $200,000

You see, the pension asset test exempts your home while you or your partner live there and for two years from when the last one leaves, but the exemption for aged care is broader. Under the asset test for aged care your home is exempt if a "protected person" lives there, this includes your partner or dependent child and can also include a carer who has been living in the home for at least two years or a close relative who has been living in the home for at least five years.