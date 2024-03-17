The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The hidden cost of slashing international student visa approvals

By Melanie Macfarlane
March 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A year ago, any Colombian student applying for an Australian student visa had about a 96 per cent chance of having their application approved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.