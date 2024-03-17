The Canberra Times
Money is one of the many reasons you should buy a white Tesla

By Letters to the Editor
March 18 2024 - 5:30am
White Teslas cost less, are easier to see and reflect heat more efficiently a reader says. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Sebastian Cole (Letters, March 11) wonders about the "uninspiring" white Teslas on Canberra roads. I suspect that, like me, other people who buy them know that white cars are safer because they are easier to see, they reflect the heat and are hence easier to keep cool on sunny days.

