Canberrans asked to help name part of future CIT campus

The ACT government is asking Canberrans to help name three public green spaces that will form part of a future campus for the Canberra Institute of Technology in Woden.
The government has also released a new flythrough video featuring a simulated tour of the new campus, which includes a state-of-the-art education facility, a new public transport interchange and the public green spaces.
It hopes the visual will aid locals in naming the sites.
Among them is the East-West Boulevard, a 169 metre long pathway, which links the public transport interchange with the town centre. It will include public seating, outdoor dining and shop fronts.
The second space is currently known as the West Plaza, a 3700 square metre space that will connect to the Woden town square via existing stairs. It will include native and non-native trees, seats with charging ports, a gathering and ceremony space and a shared access road.
The North Plaza is a 1295 metre squared green space, which will link up with the campus north pod and include greenery, bench seating and dog clean up facilities.
Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry said it was important for the community to have a say in the naming of public spaces.
The government has put forward three themes to guide the public in naming the spaces: First Nations, innovation and education.
Suggestions can be made via the government's YourSay page or presented in person at pop-up information sessions being held at Westfield Woden, CIT Reid and CIT Bruce.
The CIT Woden place naming committee, which includes representatives from First Nations advisory groups, will review the suggested names.
The place naming consultation will run until the end of April.
The new campus is expected to open in 2025.
