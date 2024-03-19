The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hopes for powerful new committee to oversee Defence agencies

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 20 2024 - 6:28am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coalition is pressing the government to establish a joint parliamentary committee to oversee Defence agencies "at speed", with hopes it will mirror the powerful intelligence committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.