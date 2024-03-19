The most unlikely assistant minister gets booted from the House

Andrew Leigh, the member for the federal Canberra seat of Fenner and an assistant minister, has "made the day" of colleagues and political watchers by getting booted from Parliament for an outburst in question time.
Dr Leigh, who usually leans towards orderly over disorderly in Parliament, earned the immediate wrath of Speaker Milton Dick one hour into the question time for shouting at the opposition after the Prime Minister had finished speaking.
Anthony Albanese had been answering a question on Dr Leigh's policy area of competition and had been taunting the Nationals leader David Littleproud for supporting a Greens proposal to curtail the power of supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths.
The Prime Minister ended amid rowdiness by saying, "We have acted more in our two years and you did in a decade."
But as Mr Dick pointed to Mr Albanese concluding his answer, Dr Leigh continued with "David, it's time to divest yourself from the Coalition!"
The Speaker ordered the member for Fenner out under standing order 94A.
There was then much mirth from both sides of the chamber and pencil tapping from the Speaker until he followed with, "Wrong time, wrong place."
The next questioner, the Labor member for Moreton - and repeated recipient of a 94A order - Graham Perrett, stood up to go next with a prepared "dorothy dixer" to his side.
"That made my day, Speaker," he said to yet more laughs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.