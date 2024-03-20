'Very effective': Rudd to stay as ambassador to US despite Trump warning

Penny Wong has declared that Australia's ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, will remain in the job should Donald Trump return to the White House. This despite the former US President ripping into Rudd and warning he "won't be there long" if he is "hostile".
And in a highly-charged moment, Anthony Albanese has accused the Coalition of a "cheap shot" and an "attempt to politicise Australia's representative overseas" after he was asked in question time if he was now re-assessing Dr Rudd's appointment.
It all flows from an interview Mr Trump had given with GB News presenter and former politician Nigel Farage, where he put that the former Australian prime minister had described the Republican 2024 presumptive nominee in the past as a "traitor to the West" and "the most destructive president in history".
Mr Trump responded: "I don't know much about him; I heard he was a little bit nasty," and, "I hear he's not the brightest bulb ... if he's at all hostile, he will not be there long."
Senator Wong has defended Dr Rudd's performance in Washington for Australia as "excellent."
"Even Mr Dutton has expressed confidence in Mr Rudd. Mr Rudd is a very effective ambassador," the minister told journalists in Canberra.
"He is recognised as doing across this parliament, as doing ... an excellent job in advancing Australia's interests in the United States and I would point you in particular to the phenomenal amount of work which has been done on AUKUS in the period that he's been ambassador.
"He's been extremely active in engaging with members of Congress on both sides of politics. And he's a former prime minister, a former foreign minister. His experience and skills mean he will be able to work closely with whomever is elected by .. the American people as the United States President."
Asked specifically if the government would keep Kevin Rudd as ambassador if Donald Trump returned to the White House, the minister said, "The answer is yes".
Later in question time, the manager of opposition businesses Paul Fletcher outlined Mr Trump's criticism of Dr Rudd and asked if the Prime Minister would be reassessing Dr Rudd's position.
Mr Albanese told Parliament he has never seen, in 28 years in Parliament, such an attempt to politicise Australia's representative in Washington DC.
"When we engage, particularly with our AUKUS allies, the idea that we have a cheap shot question like that, diminishes the opposition and says everything about why this bloke is not fit to be the prime minister of Australia," he said referring to Peter Dutton.
Earlier, an Australian government spokesperson had said Dr Rudd was "doing a good job" in the role.
Mr Trump is set to return as the Republican presidential candidate in 2024 and is likely to face the incumbent Joe Biden.
Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley was asked about Mr Trump's comments on Sky News and said she did not comment on US domestic politics.
"I do want to say this; Kevin Rudd is our ambassador so we want him to do well because he represents Australia's national interests in the US," she said.
"I think members in the Albanese government might reflect however that commenting on another country's domestic political situation is not a good idea."
Dr Rudd, who served as Australia's prime minister from 2007 to 2010, was appointed ambassador to the US in March 2023.
He had previously been scathing of the former US president, who he described as "nuts" in 2017.
In a 2020 tweet, Dr Rudd said Mr Trump was "the most destructive president in history".
"He drags America and democracy through the mud," he said.
"He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division.
"He abuses Christianity, church and bible to justify violence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.