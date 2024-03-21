Australia is sleepwalking into a crippling exodus of school principals

The reason this question had not been asked previously is the project's intention is to support principals to remain and thrive in their work, not leave it. We saw this issue emerge a couple of years back when 19 participants volunteered this information through open-ended comments at the end of the survey. Then, in 2023, it jumped to 66. It's not a particularly large sample from a survey that regularly gets around 2500 participants each year, but it was enough for us to signal a modest concern.