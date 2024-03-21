The Canberra Times
Federal govt takes next step on vaping crackdown

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 21 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 12:40pm
Mark Butler has introduced legislation in Federal Parliament which would ban the sale of single-use and non-therapeutic vapes, vowing not to "allow another generation of Australians to be lured into addiction".

