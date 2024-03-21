Federal govt takes next step on vaping crackdown

Mark Butler has introduced legislation in Federal Parliament which would ban the sale of single-use and non-therapeutic vapes, vowing not to "allow another generation of Australians to be lured into addiction".
The Health Minister announced the crackdown on the supply of vapes in May 2023, and Australia has already banned the import of single-use and non-therapeutic vapes.
The newest legislation is the centrepiece of the government's vaping reforms, and if passed, would ban the importation, manufacture, supply and commercial possession of vapes.
People would still be able to access vapes in pharmacies, with a script from a doctor or nurse practitioner.
Parliamentarians will now consider the new laws, with Mr Butler hopeful it will garner the support to pass and be in effect by the middle of the year.
The Liberals are still considering the legislation, and have not revealed their stance on it yet.
Meanwhile, The Guardian has reported the Nationals will consider proposing amendments to the bill, to regulate the sale of vapes but not outlaw it entirely.
Legislation passed in December 2023 also introduced stronger rules for advertising and packaging of vapes, due to kick in from April.
"The government is taking a world-leading response to stop the risk that vapes pose to the Australian community, especially young people," Mr Butler said in a statement on Thursday morning.
He said vapes had been "sold to governments and communities" as a therapeutic good, particularly for smokers.
"If vapes are therapeutic goods then it is entirely appropriate that Australia should regulate them as therapeutic goods, instead of allowing them to be sold alongside chocolate bars and bubble gum in convenience stores, often down the road from schools."
Mr Butler said children's exposure to vapes was "a major public health issue".
"We won't allow another generation of Australians to be lured into addiction by Big Tobacco."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.