Thank goodness for old-fashioned dating

Jennifer, though, is the opposite. "I've never understood violence, abuse or cruelty, so seek to know why people do it. I also like to know how best to avoid it. I can't watch it. Reading about it is useful, although sadly the media often announce the crime and don't follow up. They may report on the punishment, but punishment rarely solves anything, often making a person more angry and vindictive, so more likely to reoffend. Of much more interest to me is the motive and the rationale behind the action, the triggers as well as the more distant influences."

