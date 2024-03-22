The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The Right to Disconnect requires a nuanced approach

By Patrick Stevens
March 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Right to Disconnect is once again in the limelight. The government is pushing the introduction of the measure, which last year the Australian Services Union (ASU) called to embed into the Fair Work Act.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.