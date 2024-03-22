How Canberra became the epicentre of poetry and the writers' capital

This week we marked World Poetry Day - a day to celebrate Canberra's poets, and rich literary history and tradition - on Thursday, March 21.
How Canberra became the epicentre of Australian poetry, a mantle it arguably still holds, is relatively straightforward.
Since the '60s and especially the '70s, Canberra attracted major poets and nurtured others.
It remains a writers' capital.
What Canberra has consistently shown is that the Muse still matters.
Be it the nationally immortal voices of Alec Hope, Judith Wright and Rosemary Dobson who found their resonance in the lea of the Brindabellas, or Ian Templeman, publisher and poet who established a register of new voices in Molonglo Press.
Canberra is unwaveringly a literary city.
Part of this is due to the most tertiary educated demographic in the nation.
Books are read, poets perform, book groups thrive and readings are well attended.
Contemporary voices such as Geoff Page, Penelope Leyland, Paul Hetherington, Alan Gould and Mark O'Connor, are carrying the torch passed to them by those who have gone before.
While poetry in Canberra is not a hard sell, it is perhaps timely this World Poetry Day to ask why poetry matters and what does it offer Canberrans?
Given that for some, Richard Burton's words may ring true that, "All poets are mad".
Perhaps they are if they try to make a living wage from writing poetry.
It is worth bearing in mind that the average income for an Australian writer, according to the Author's Guild, is $6800 for a part time writer and full time writer is $20,300, as of 2024.
So if there is not a living wage income to be made from writing generally and poetry specifically, its mattering must come from a deeper wellspring.
According to Macquarie University 2022 research into author income, poets earn a median $5700 per annum, so why do it?
Should a poet receive a coveted writer in residence post or a grant, then that may help significantly.
Moreover many writers have day jobs and many poets are well versed in pecuniary hardship.
Perhaps what is the essential aspect of why poets write is not that only they have something to say about the state of the world, politics, matters of state or falling in love.
It's about language.
Poets are vital to any society as they distil emotion and observation into words so configured that they can, and do, move hearts and minds, let alone speak truly of how we live.
Michael Thwaites, the only Australian poet to ever win the esteemed Newdigate Prize for poetry at Oxford when he was an undergraduate and later the King's Medal for poetry, lived and wrote in Canberra.
His poem, Canberra Autumn, carries this poignant reflection:
'So many that I know
Like autumn leaves they fly -
Wide overarching sky"
We could help Canberra's poets by resolving to buy and read a collection of poetry by a Canberra poet. There are plenty.
Moreover, it is only by supporting the poetry community in Canberra that it will maintain its status as the cradle of Australian verse.
And, we all need verse in our lives.
In a society where the tyranny of the urgent dictates how we career from one commitment to another, there is a distinct need for us to withdraw into the peace of poetry.
Shorter than a novel, poetry offers a portable pause point in the day where a line or two, or a short poem, a particular image can open a new way of seeing.
I have some sympathy with the view expressed by former British journalist and later poet, Adrian Mitchell who wrote, "Most people ignore most poetry because most poetry ignores most people."
It is true that some poetry alienates readers by arcane linguistic obfuscation and self-delighting indulgence.
The advantage Canberra has is that poetry is already well established as literary activity.
Part of this is due to the stewardship of the necessity of supporting poets by public readings often organised by poets such as the indefatigable advocacy of Geoff Page.
These activities are not for some coterie of poets but essentially for a broad audience and challenges Mitchell's view that "most poetry ignores most people".
Although such activities as readings and open mike nights are laudable and necessary, where poetry perhaps has its greatest resonance is when a reader with a poem in their hands engages with our shared humanity such as Canberra's Penelope Leyland poem, Wanting:
"I am crisp and soluble as an autumn pinoak leaf, gripping
and unable, without catastrophe, to ungrip."
We've all been there.
This is what poetry offers us, a crucible commentary, insight, truth and a reflection on who we are.
Something to recognise and celebrate Canberra voices following World Poetry Day.
