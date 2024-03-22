Another family-owned Canberra builder collapses

A Canberra-based building company has collapsed, marking the second insolvency within the local construction industry this week.
Family-run Voyager Projects has appointed liquidators, a notice by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission shows.
Established by Peter Naylor in 2010, the company specialised in commercial and residential projects in the ACT and NSW.
Brett Naylor and Aaron Naylor were also listed as directors on the company's now deactivated website.
Voyager Projects had proposed to build a $57 million residential development in Googong.
Plans were submitted in April 2023 and included 138 apartments and townhouses to be built across six buildings on McFarlane Avenue.
Canberra restructuring firm Slaven Tolrine was appointed as the liquidator for the company.
It comes in the same week Canberra-based Project Coordination entered voluntary administration, owing about $20 million to creditors.
In an email to members on Friday, Master Builders Association of the ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said the construction industry was under pressure.
He said staff, subcontractors and suppliers felt the biggest impact when insolvencies occurred.
"However, the cause for a company's insolvency can start long before," Mr Hopkins said.
"Currently, our industry is facing economic and regulatory impacts that many company owners and directors have never experienced."
Mr Hopkins said he had written to Chief Minister Andrew Barr to request an urgent meeting about the state of the ACT construction industry.
Voyager Projects joins a growing list of Canberra builders that have become insolvent in the past year.
PBS Building went into administration in early 2023 before most of the companies within the group entered liquidation in September.
More recently, national builder Rork Projects entered voluntary administration, leaving dozens of ACT projects in limbo.
Cubitt's Granny Flats and Home Extensions, a 30-year-old ACT-based business, also went into voluntary administration in February.
