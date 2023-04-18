The Canberra Times
Voyager Projects submits plans for Googong apartment and townhouse development

By Brittney Levinson
April 18 2023 - 11:30am
An artist's impression of the Googong development proposal by Voyager Projects. Picture DNA Architects
A $57 million residential development with 138 apartments and townhouses has been proposed for the growing Googong township.

