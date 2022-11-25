Three new neighbourhoods will be built in Googong bringing thousands more homes and several new community facilities to the growing township.
The NSW government's Southern Regional Planning Panel has approved the subdivision of land for Googong West, South and East, which will span 235 hectares.
The approval covers the titles for 1398 residential lots, 14 "super lots" for medium density housing and five neighbourhood centre lots with retail and commercial uses.
There is additional land for about 300 more residential lots, which are yet to be approved.
Once complete, the three neighbourhoods will include 2100 homes, three local centres, a synthetic athletics track, eight parks and a playground.
Located south of Queanbeyan, Googong is a joint venture between Peet and Mirvac and welcomed its first residents in 2018.
Malcolm Leslie, project director for Googong, said the decision to seek approval for the three neighbourhoods at once was a strategic one.
"The approval process can often delay the release of land for homes," he said.
"So whilst it was a big investment of time and resources by us to bite off such a big approval ... with this approval, that's something we don't need to worry about for six or seven years."
Googong West will be the first of the three to be developed, joining the two existing neighbourhoods Googong North and Central, which house some 6500 residents.
More than 18,000 people are expected to live across the five Googong communities once complete.
Around 100 residential lots in Googong West have already sold, with another group of about 20 lots due to be released this month. The first blocks in Googong West will be ready to build on by the end of 2023.
Blocks in the upcoming release, known as Wellsvale two, range in size from 337 square metres to 880 square metres, and are priced between $417,000 and $643,000.
CoreLogic data shows the median house price in Googong was $985,250 in August 2022.
Mr Leslie said he was pleased with the level of demand for the new lots, primarily from ACT residents, considering recent interest rate rises.
"We're still getting strong interest despite the interest rate rises, but certainly the interest rate rises are probably moderating the demand," he said.
Approval of the next three stages allows for land to be released depending on demand levels, Mr Leslie said.
The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council said it was one of the largest new housing releases the planning panel had assessed.
Council general manager Rebecca Ryan said the development shows "significant growth of the region and the appeal of Googong as a great place for new families".
Candice and Adam Cox moved to Googong five years ago from Canberra with their son William.
Mrs Cox said the area has the kind of community feel you'd expect from a country town.
"It's such a great environment to raise a family in," she said.
"The sense of community here is absolutely amazing. You don't walk down the street without waving to your neighbour or having a quick chat.
"It's just that welcoming, almost country vibe that I grew up in, that I love."
As part of the development of the town, Googong's existing integrated water cycling system will be doubled to meet population growth.
The town will also set aside 57 hectares of land for conservation as part of an agreement with the NSW government.
A new road connection to Old Cooma Road via Bunyip Drive will also be built.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
