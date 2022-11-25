The Canberra Times
More land to be released as Googong West, South and East subdivision gets NSW government approval

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
Googong project director Malcolm Leslie and Googong residents Adam, William, 6, and Candice Cox are excited three more neighbourhoods have been approved. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Three new neighbourhoods will be built in Googong bringing thousands more homes and several new community facilities to the growing township.

