Googong residents are one step closer to getting a retail and services precinct, as a major development site hits the market.
The 1.2-hectare block of land in the Googong town centre, located on the ACT/NSW border, has a price tag of $9 million.
It has the potential for a petrol station, childcare centre, fast food outlets and specialised retail shops.
The block has been listed for sale with commercial property agency Colliers, which is seeking interest from developers and investors.
A concept plan for the development includes 210 square metres for a petrol station - a mandatory requirement of the site - and 695 square metres for fast food outlets.
A 965-square-metre childcare centre and 1475 square metres of retail space are also in the plans.
The development site has a 450-metre frontage and is expected to deliver significant infrastructure and amenity for the region.
In addition to the 1.2-hectare retail development site, the Googong town centre is also expected to include two major supermarkets, a medical centre, a multi-purpose community centre and library once complete.
The precinct will cater to Googong's growing community, which will eventually be home to more than 18,000 residents.
In November, the subdivision for three new Googong neighbourhoods was approved by the NSW government's Southern Regional Planning Panel.
Googong West, South and East will join the two existing neighbourhoods Googong North and Central, which already house some 6500 residents.
Construction of the Googong Public School was recently completed in time for the start of the 2023 school year.
James Wilson of Colliers said the retail development will meet the needs of the growing township.
"The Googong retail development site offers developers the opportunity to acquire a considered site that will meet the trade areas pent up demand for fast food, fuel, large format retail and services," he said.
"The trade area features a relatively affluent demographic within an award-winning master planned community being delivered by Mirvac and Peet."
The site has already received strong interest from a variety of national operators, according to the Colliers team.
The expressions of interest campaign runs until March 14, 2023.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
