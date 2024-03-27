This simple, lyrical story captures the dignity and beauty of everyday life

Going about his working day he is disciplined and meticulous, in contrast to his young assistant Takashi (an overdrawn performance from Tokio Emoto), who arrives at work late and pays more attention to his cell phone than cleaning. As we follow Hirayama's routine inside the cubicle, it's clear that great attention to detail is a requirement of the job. He politely steps aside, allowing clients busting for a pee to interrupt his work as they rush in or hurry out, knocking over his sign. It looks out of place in the distracted, rushed urban world that hurtles around him.