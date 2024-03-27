Io Capitano's depiction of a desperate journey is powerful and confronting

Matteo Garrone directs Io Capitano, which translates into Italian as "I (am) the captain". We know from his previous films like Gomorrah and Dogman that he is not one to shy away from tough subjects. In the interests of authenticity, he and his co-writers, Massimo Gaudioso and Massimo Ceccherini, interviewed extensively. Contributions were also made during the shoot from the former refugees and asylum seekers who had been hired as extras.