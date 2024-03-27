The Canberra Times
Io Capitano's depiction of a desperate journey is powerful and confronting

By Jane Freebury
March 27 2024 - 1:30pm
Io Capitano.

MA 15+. 122 minutes.

Four stars.

This story out of Africa is drawn from first-person accounts by survivors of the harrowing overland journey across the continent to Europe. If people managed to reach the port of Tripoli in Libya, one more leg remained - a boat trip across the Mediterranean under perilously dangerous conditions to the coast of Italy. Many, as we've seen in tragic media images, never make it.

