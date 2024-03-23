A rare look inside the Rebels' closed event, as police sit camped outside

For decades, it was the only OMCG in Canberra. Now it shares the national capital with the Finks, Hells Angels and Comancheros. It's estimated only around 30 "patched" bikies reside in the ACT, with around the same number of non-patched or half-patched "associates". A chapter of the Satudarah was attempted, but failed when its few members committed offences which landed them in the Alexander Maconochie Centre.

