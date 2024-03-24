The Canberra Times
Two charged with drug driving during Rebels' national meeting in Canberra

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 24 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 5:20pm
Two outlaw motorcycle gang members have been charged with drug driving and a number were issued with vehicle defect notices amid the Rebels' national meeting in Canberra this weekend, police say.

